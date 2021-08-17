Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
Currency Latest Previou Pct
bid s day Move
Japan yen 109.220 109.23 +0.01
Sing dlr 1.357 1.3556 -0.10
Taiwan dlr 27.839 27.848 +0.03
Korean won 1173.900 1169 -0.42
Baht 33.420 33.42 0.00
Peso 50.676 50.65 -0.05
Rupee 74.248 74.2475 0.00
Ringgit 4.237 4.235 -0.05
Yuan 6.478 6.475 -0.04
Change so far in 2021
Currency Latest End Pct
bid 2020 Move
Japan yen 109.220 103.24 -5.48
Sing dlr 1.357 1.3209 -2.65
Taiwan dlr 27.839 28.483 +2.31
Korean won 1173.900 1086.20 -7.47
Baht 33.420 29.96 -10.35
Peso 50.676 48.01 -5.26
Rupiah 14370.000 14040 -2.30
Rupee 74.248 73.07 -1.59
Ringgit 4.237 4.0400 -4.65
Yuan 6.478 6.5283 +0.78
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)