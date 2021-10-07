Most Asian currencies rise; Thai baht, S.Korean won lead gains

Article content

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 111.500 111.41 -0.08

Sing dlr 1.358 1.3585 +0.01

Taiwan dlr 27.958 27.97 +0.04

Korean won 1189.100 1192.3 +0.27

Baht 33.800 33.91 +0.33

Peso 50.780 50.82 +0.08

Rupiah 14240.000 14250 +0.07

Rupee 74.975 74.975 0.00

Ringgit 4.178 4.183 +0.12

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 111.500 103.24 -7.41

Sing dlr 1.358 1.3209 -2.75

Taiwan dlr 27.958 28.483 +1.88

Korean won 1189.100 1086.20 -8.65

Baht 33.800 29.96 -11.36

Peso 50.780 48.01 -5.45

Rupiah 14240.000 14040 -1.40

Rupee 74.975 73.07 -2.55

Ringgit 4.178 4.0400 -3.30

Yuan 6.448 6.5283 +1.25

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by

Rashmi Aich)