Most Asian currencies rise as dollar eases, Singapore hits 3-week high

Singapore tightened its policy for the first time since October

highest since Sept. 24, after the Monetary Authority of

Singapore’s dollar firmed as much 0.3% to touch its

percentage gainers in the region, strengthening about half a

South Korean won and the Thai baht were among the top

a three-week high after its central bank unexpectedly tightened

after the U.S. dollar eased, with the Singaporean dollar hitting

Most Asian currencies gained on Thursday,

mid-November or mid-December’,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market

that tapering may begin towards the end of the year in ‘either

“The release of the Fed minutes has reaffirmed expectations

rally that had lifted it to a one-year high powered by

93.987 against major peers on Thursday taking a breather from a

The U.S. dollar index touched its lowest this week at

scaled a fresh peak with technology stocks powering the gains.

after two straight days of losses. India’s Nifty 50

over two-year level, Philippines advanced more than 1%

Among equities, Indonesia jumped 1.4% to scale an

2018 as the threat of inflation outweighed growth risks posed by

strategist at IG.

In Asia, South Korea’s won gained 0.6% and marked

its best day since late-August, after the finance minister said

the government was ready to deploy measures to stabilize

currency markets if needed. The won has lost more than 5% since

July.

“Whilst recovery thus far has fallen short of levels

consistent with past Singapore dollar slope reinstatement, a

backdrop of growing inflation risks in quarters ahead, alongside

an adequate recovery, incentivise pre-emptive normalization,”

analysts at Mizuho Bank said in a note.

Among other currencies, the Thai baht added 0.5% to

scale a three-week high.

Indonesia’s rupiah touched a five-month high after

the holiday island of Bali reopened to foreign tourists after 18