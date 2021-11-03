Most Asian currencies flat; S.Korean won weakens

Article content
The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
`
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 113.880 113.95 +0.06
Sing dlr 1.349 1.349 -0.01
Taiwan dlr 27.869 27.85 -0.07
Korean won 1181.100 1174.4 -0.57
Baht 33.350 33.23 -0.36
Peso 50.571 50.559 -0.02
Rupiah 14265.000 14250 -0.11
Rupee 74.678 74.6775 0.00
Ringgit 4.152 4.146 -0.13
Yuan 6.400 6.4002 +0.01
Change so far in 2021
Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move
Japan yen 113.880 103.24 -9.34
Sing dlr 1.349 1.3209 -2.10
Taiwan dlr 27.869 28.483 +2.20
Korean won 1181.100 1086.20 -8.03
Baht 33.350 29.96 -10.16
Peso 50.571 48.01 -5.06
Rupiah 14265.000 14040 -1.58
Rupee 74.678 73.07 -2.16
Ringgit 4.152 4.0400 -2.69
Yuan 6.400 6.5283 +2.01
