Most Asian currencies flat; S.Korean won strengthens

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 113.880 113.95 +0.06

Sing dlr 1.349 1.349 -0.01

Taiwan dlr 27.869 27.85 -0.07

Korean won 1181.100 1174.4 -0.57

Baht 33.350 33.23 -0.36

Peso 50.571 50.559 -0.02

Rupiah 14265.000 14250 -0.11

Rupee 74.678 74.6775 0.00

Ringgit 4.152 4.146 -0.13

Yuan 6.400 6.4002 +0.01

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 113.880 103.24 -9.34

Sing dlr 1.349 1.3209 -2.10

Taiwan dlr 27.869 28.483 +2.20

Korean won 1181.100 1086.20 -8.03

Baht 33.350 29.96 -10.16

Peso 50.571 48.01 -5.06

Rupiah 14265.000 14040 -1.58

Rupee 74.678 73.07 -2.16

Ringgit 4.152 4.0400 -2.69

Yuan 6.400 6.5283 +2.01

(Compiled by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)