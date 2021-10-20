Most Asian currencies firm, Malaysian ringgit leads gains

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0153 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 114.460 114.36 -0.09

Sing dlr 1.344 1.3445 +0.05

Taiwan dlr 27.875 27.935 +0.22

Korean won 1177.000 1178.7 +0.14

Baht 33.440 33.31 -0.39

Peso 50.760 50.8 +0.08

Rupee 75.340 75.34 0.00

Ringgit 4.150 4.1695 +0.47

Yuan 6.392 6.3821 -0.15

Change so

far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 114.460 103.24 -9.80

Sing dlr 1.344 1.3209 -1.70

Taiwan dlr 27.875 28.483 +2.18

Korean won 1177.000 1086.20 -7.71

Baht 33.440 29.96 -10.41

Peso 50.760 48.01 -5.42

Rupee 75.340 73.07 -3.02

Ringgit 4.150 4.0200 -3.13

Yuan 6.392 6.5283 +2.14

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR