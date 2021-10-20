Most Asian currencies firm, Malaysian ringgit leads gains

Article content

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0153 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 114.460 114.36 -0.09

Sing dlr 1.344 1.3445 +0.05

Taiwan dlr 27.875 27.935 +0.22

Korean won 1177.000 1178.7 +0.14

Baht 33.440 33.31 -0.39

Peso 50.760 50.8 +0.08

Rupee 75.340 75.34 0.00

Ringgit 4.150 4.1695 +0.47

Yuan 6.392 6.3821 -0.15

Change so

far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 114.460 103.24 -9.80

Sing dlr 1.344 1.3209 -1.70

Taiwan dlr 27.875 28.483 +2.18

Korean won 1177.000 1086.20 -7.71

Baht 33.440 29.96 -10.41

Peso 50.760 48.01 -5.42

Rupee 75.340 73.07 -3.02

Ringgit 4.150 4.0200 -3.13

Yuan 6.392 6.5283 +2.14

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)