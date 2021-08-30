Most Asian currencies firm as waning taper fears pressure U.S. dollar

dollar kept near two-week lows after Powell indicated on Friday

Malaysian ringgit touched a near 2-month top as the

South Korea’s won rose as much as 0.6%, while

after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell laid out a

ringgit, as the dollar nursed losses https://www.reuters.com/article/global-forex/forex-dollar-pinned-as-powell-plods-toward-tapering-idUSL1N2Q101F

modestly on Monday, led by South Korea’s won and the Malaysian

there was no rush to tighten monetary policy.

“With market expectations about tapering well formed, the

devil is in the details of the taper decision, with the start

and speed indicating the end of the Fed’s balance sheet

expansion and potential start of rate hikes thereafter,”

analysts at Barclays said in a note.

“Focus shifts to the U.S. employment report, as markets look

for evidence of substantial further progress toward maximum

employment,” the note added.

Barclays expects non-farm payrolls, due on Friday, to rise a

“healthy” 850,000 jobs in August compared with 943,000 jobs in

July.

Malaysia’s ringgit was further supported by the new Prime

Minister unveiling his cabinet last week, retaining finance