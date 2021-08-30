Most Asian currencies firm as waning taper fears pressure U.S. dollar

Article content
Most Asian emerging currencies firmed
modestly on Monday, led by South Korea’s won and the Malaysian
ringgit, as the dollar nursed losses https://www.reuters.com/article/global-forex/forex-dollar-pinned-as-powell-plods-toward-tapering-idUSL1N2Q101F
after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell laid out a
slower-than-expected path to rate hikes.
South Korea’s won rose as much as 0.6%, while
Malaysian ringgit touched a near 2-month top as the
dollar kept near two-week lows after Powell indicated on Friday
there was no rush to tighten monetary policy.
“With market expectations about tapering well formed, the
devil is in the details of the taper decision, with the start
and speed indicating the end of the Fed’s balance sheet
expansion and potential start of rate hikes thereafter,”
analysts at Barclays said in a note.
“Focus shifts to the U.S. employment report, as markets look
for evidence of substantial further progress toward maximum
employment,” the note added.
Barclays expects non-farm payrolls, due on Friday, to rise a
“healthy” 850,000 jobs in August compared with 943,000 jobs in
July.
Malaysia’s ringgit was further supported by the new Prime
Minister unveiling his cabinet last week, retaining finance
minister and others from previous administration in the hope of
restoring political stability as the country faces rising
COVID-19 infections.
“The retention of Tengku Zafrul as finance minister should
reduce market concerns around the potential for populist
policies relating to issues like loan moratoriums and windfall
taxes,” Maybank analysts said.
Equities in Kuala Lumpur extended gains for a
seventh session, adding about a percent to hit a four-month
high.
Indonesia’s rupiah firmed as much as 0.3% to touch a
three-week high, while equities jumped more than 1%.
In Thailand, the baht continued its rally,
appreciating 0.4% to hit its highest since July 8.
Data showed Thailand’s manufacturing output in July grew
5.12% from last year, but came in below a Reuters poll forecast
of 11% growth and June’s massive 17.58% growth.
Singapore dollar, the outlier in the region, slipped
marginally after clocking a 1.2% gain last week – its best week
since November 2020 – with most gains concentrated on Friday.
Taiwan dollar appreciated as much as 0.4% and
marked its best intraday jump since mid-July, while China’s yuan
and Japan’s yen edged up versus the greenback.
Markets in the Philippines were closed for a
holiday.
HIGHLIGHTS:
** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall 2.5 basis points
to 6.141%
** Shares in Singapore and Thailand up nearly
1% each
** Bearish bets soften on Asian FX as U.S. dollar eases –
Reuters poll
Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0337 GMT
COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %
Japan +0.08 -5.92 0.28 1.00
China +0.06 +0.95 -0.07 1.35
India +0.00 -0.83 0.00 19.48
Indonesia +0.35 -2.26 1.19 2.24
Malaysia +0.48 -3.55 0.45 -1.83
S.Korea +0.46 -6.67 0.30 9.39
Singapore -0.06 -1.89 0.80 9.20
Taiwan +0.43 +2.42 0.55 17.46
Thailand +0.36 -7.86 1.13 12.42
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)
