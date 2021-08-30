Most Asian currencies firm as waning taper fears pressure U.S. dollar

Matilda Colman
Most Asian emerging currencies firmed

modestly on Monday, led by South Korea’s won and the Malaysian

ringgit, as the dollar nursed losses https://www.reuters.com/article/global-forex/forex-dollar-pinned-as-powell-plods-toward-tapering-idUSL1N2Q101F

after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell laid out a

slower-than-expected path to rate hikes.

South Korea’s won rose as much as 0.6%, while

Malaysian ringgit touched a near 2-month top as the

dollar kept near two-week lows after Powell indicated on Friday

there was no rush to tighten monetary policy.

“With market expectations about tapering well formed, the

devil is in the details of the taper decision, with the start

and speed indicating the end of the Fed’s balance sheet

expansion and potential start of rate hikes thereafter,”

analysts at Barclays said in a note.

“Focus shifts to the U.S. employment report, as markets look

for evidence of substantial further progress toward maximum

employment,” the note added.

Barclays expects non-farm payrolls, due on Friday, to rise a

“healthy” 850,000 jobs in August compared with 943,000 jobs in

July.

Malaysia’s ringgit was further supported by the new Prime

Minister unveiling his cabinet last week, retaining finance

minister and others from previous administration in the hope of

restoring political stability as the country faces rising

COVID-19 infections.

“The retention of Tengku Zafrul as finance minister should

reduce market concerns around the potential for populist

policies relating to issues like loan moratoriums and windfall

taxes,” Maybank analysts said.

Equities in Kuala Lumpur extended gains for a

seventh session, adding about a percent to hit a four-month

high.

Indonesia’s rupiah firmed as much as 0.3% to touch a

three-week high, while equities jumped more than 1%.

In Thailand, the baht continued its rally,

appreciating 0.4% to hit its highest since July 8.

Data showed Thailand’s manufacturing output in July grew

5.12% from last year, but came in below a Reuters poll forecast

of 11% growth and June’s massive 17.58% growth.

Singapore dollar, the outlier in the region, slipped

marginally after clocking a 1.2% gain last week – its best week

since November 2020 – with most gains concentrated on Friday.

Taiwan dollar appreciated as much as 0.4% and

marked its best intraday jump since mid-July, while China’s yuan

and Japan’s yen edged up versus the greenback.

Markets in the Philippines were closed for a

holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall 2.5 basis points

to 6.141%

** Shares in Singapore and Thailand up nearly

1% each

** Bearish bets soften on Asian FX as U.S. dollar eases –

Reuters poll

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0337 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %

Japan +0.08 -5.92 0.28 1.00

China +0.06 +0.95 -0.07 1.35

India +0.00 -0.83 0.00 19.48

Indonesia +0.35 -2.26 1.19 2.24

Malaysia +0.48 -3.55 0.45 -1.83

S.Korea +0.46 -6.67 0.30 9.39

Singapore -0.06 -1.89 0.80 9.20

Taiwan +0.43 +2.42 0.55 17.46

Thailand +0.36 -7.86 1.13 12.42

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani

Sarkar)

