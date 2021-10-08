Home Business Most Asian currencies edge lower; S.Korean won leads losses

Most Asian currencies edge lower; S.Korean won leads losses

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
16

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous Pct

day Move

Japan yen 111.830 111.59 -0.21

Sing dlr 1.358 1.3581 +0.02

Taiwan dlr 27.976 27.952 -0.09

Korean won 1193.400 1190.4 -0.25

Baht 33.840 33.78 -0.18

Peso 50.510 50.5 -0.02

Rupiah 14200.000 14215 +0.11

Rupee 74.775 74.775 +0.00

Ringgit 4.179 4.182 +0.08

Yuan 6.449 6.448 -0.02

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct

Move

Japan yen 111.830 103.24 -7.68

Sing dlr 1.358 1.3209 -2.72

Taiwan dlr 27.976 28.483 +1.81

Korean won 1193.400 1086.20 -8.98

Baht 33.840 29.96 -11.47

Peso 50.510 48.01 -4.95

Rupiah 14200.000 14040 -1.13

Rupee 74.775 73.07 -2.29

Ringgit 4.179 4.0200 -3.79

Yuan 6.449 6.5283 +1.23

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

