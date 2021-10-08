Most Asian currencies edge lower; S.Korean won leads losses

Article content

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous Pct

day Move

Japan yen 111.830 111.59 -0.21

Sing dlr 1.358 1.3581 +0.02

Taiwan dlr 27.976 27.952 -0.09

Korean won 1193.400 1190.4 -0.25

Baht 33.840 33.78 -0.18

Peso 50.510 50.5 -0.02

Rupiah 14200.000 14215 +0.11

Rupee 74.775 74.775 +0.00

Ringgit 4.179 4.182 +0.08

Yuan 6.449 6.448 -0.02

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct

Move

Japan yen 111.830 103.24 -7.68

Sing dlr 1.358 1.3209 -2.72

Taiwan dlr 27.976 28.483 +1.81

Korean won 1193.400 1086.20 -8.98

Baht 33.840 29.96 -11.47

Peso 50.510 48.01 -4.95

Rupiah 14200.000 14040 -1.13

Rupee 74.775 73.07 -2.29

Ringgit 4.179 4.0200 -3.79

Yuan 6.449 6.5283 +1.23

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)