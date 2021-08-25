Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content LONDON — British supermarket Morrisons is set to enter the FTSE 100 index, Britain’s blue chip benchmark, after its share price surged over 60% since receiving an offer from private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) in June. Index manager FTSE Russell placed Morrisons on its “indicative FTSE 100 Additions” list on Aug. 24 and said it would make a final announcement on Wednesday Sept. 1 based on the data collected at the close on Aug. 31. Morrisons, at the heart of a $9.5 billion bidding war between U.S.-based CD&R and a consortium led by SoftBank-owned Fortress Investment Group, is now valued at about 7 billion pounds ($9.6 bln).