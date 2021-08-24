Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content LONDON — A takeover of Morrisons by either of its two suitors could “materially weaken” the security of the supermarket’s pension schemes if no additional protection were agreed, the trustees said in a letter to the company published on Tuesday. The British retailer is at the heart of a $9.5 billion bidding war between U.S. private equity groups Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) and a consortium led by SoftBank owned Fortress Investment Group. Last week it backed an offer from CD&R, although its shares jumped above the 285-pence-a-share bid, indicating the battle could have further to run.