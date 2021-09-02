Morgan Stanley Sees Concentrated U.S. Slowdown in Third Quarter By Bloomberg

© Bloomberg. Pedestrians carrying shopping bags in the SoHo neighborhood of New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Consumer spending in the second quarter grew 11.9%. Photographer: Juharat Pinyodoonyachet/Bloomberg



(Bloomberg) — Economists at Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) say they expect the brunt of a second-half growth slowdown to occur in the third quarter, due largely to a payback from stimulus spending and persistent supply chain issues.

Gross domestic product growth in the July-September period is now tracking at 2.9%, down sharply from the previous figure of 6.5%, economists including Ellen Zentner said in a note Thursday.

“Growth in the U.S. economy is coming off a torrid pace in the first half of the year as stimulus spending and a reopening-fueled burst of activity cools,” they wrote.

Less spending on durable goods, including autos, is weighing on growth and inventories remain low. Broad-based declines in activity were seen in August as higher inflation and a rise in coronavirus delta cases weighed on consumer sentiment.

Still, the economy is expanding, and job growth should not be affected, they said. Morgan Stanley maintained its fourth-quarter growth projection at 6.7%. Income growth continues to exceed spending, indicating “buying power has not flagged,” the economists said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.