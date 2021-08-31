Morgan Stanley raises pay for institutional securities analysts By Reuters

© Reuters. A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson



NEW YORK (Reuters) – Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) raised pay for starting analysts in its institutional securities division, making it the latest bank to increase compensation amid high demand for the entry-level workers.

The move raises pay for all starting analysts to $110,000 across sales and trading, research, investment banking and global capital markets divisions, according to a source familiar with the announcement.

The new salary will take effect in January, according to Business Insider, which first reported the news.

Morgan Stanley raised base pay for first- and second-year bankers in the investment bank and global capital markets divisions in late July, following similar moves by rival Wall Street banks.

Those workers’ base pay increased to at least $100,000, from around $85,000, starting this month. The increase announced on Tuesday will align salaries for starting analysts across the whole institutional securities division, said the person, who declined to be identified.