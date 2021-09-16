Morgan Stanley launches cryptocurrency research team By Cointelegraph

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:), one of the largest banks in the United States, is setting up a new crypto-focused research division.
The Wall Street megabank has appointed Sheena Shah as lead cryptocurrency analyst for its dedicated cryptocurrency research team, Bloomberg reported on Monday. Shah worked as Morgan Stanley’s lead currency strategist covering G10 currencies for more than eight years and contributed to the bank’s crypto-related research efforts.
