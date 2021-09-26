Morgan Stanley exec says Bitcoin is the ‘Kenny from South Park’ of money By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
Morgan Stanley exec says Bitcoin is the ‘Kenny from South Park’ of money

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:)’s Dennis Lynch shared a light-hearted analogy during a discussion at Morningstar’s yearly investment conference today, claiming that Bitcoin’s insatiable ability to defy the odds and rise from both technical and fundamental adversity portrays that of the South Park cartoon character Kenny.

The 24-series show has garnered a global audience base for its weird and wacky sense of humour, epitomised by the long-standing gag that Kenny dies in each episode, only to be rebirthed and gleefully unaware of his brutal demise in the following show.