Morgan Stanley Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Morgan Stanley announced earnings per share of $2.04 on revenue of $14.75B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.69 on revenue of $13.93B.

Morgan Stanley shares are up 43% from the beginning of the year, still down 6.97% from its 52 week high of $105.95 set on September 28. They are outperforming the S&P Global 100 which is up 13.65% from the start of the year.

Morgan Stanley shares gained 1.48% in pre-market trade following the report.

Morgan Stanley follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

Morgan Stanley’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $3.74 on revenue of $30.44B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3 on revenue of $29.86B.

UnitedHealth had beat expectations on Thursday with third quarter EPS of $4.52 on revenue of $72.34B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.41 on revenue of $71.3B.

