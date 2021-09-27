Morgan Stanley doubles exposure to Bitcoin through Grayscale shares By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
Major U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) has more than doubled its shares of Grayscale Trust since April.

According to a report from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, filed Sept. 27, the Morgan Stanley Europe Opportunity Fund, which invests in established and emerging companies throughout Europe, owned 58,116 shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, or GBTC, as of July 31. At the time of publication, the price of GBTC is $34.28, making the investment bank’s exposure to Bitcoin (BTC) roughly $2 million — Morgan Stanley reported thatthe shares cost $2.4 million.