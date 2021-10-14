Morgan Stanley beats profit estimates on dealmaking surge By Reuters

(Reuters) -Morgan Stanley posted a bigger third-quarter profit than expected on Thursday, bolstered by gains from record levels of dealmaking.
The Wall Street bank benefited from global mergers and acquisitions reaching new highs in the third quarter, with deals totaling $1.52 trillion being announced in the three months ended Sept. 27.
The figure, as per Refinitiv data, represents a growth of 38% year-over-year, higher than any quarter on record.
Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $3.58 billion, or $1.98 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $2.6 billion, or $1.66 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts were expecting a profit of $1.68 per share, according to Refinitiv data.
Net revenue rose to $14.75 billion in the third quarter, compared with $11.72 billion a year earlier.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.