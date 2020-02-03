More than a dozen students killed in the Kenyan school stampede | Kenya News

According to local media reports, at least 13 students were killed and dozens were injured in a stampede at an elementary school in western Kenya.

At least 39 students "were seriously injured,quot; at Kakamega Elementary School on Monday, the Daily Nation newspaper reported.

"We have lost 13 children in this stampede and we have others in the hospital with injuries," police chief David Kabena told reporters in the city of Kakamega.

The stampede occurred around 5:00 pm (1400 GMT) when panic broke out when students returned home from Kakamega Elementary School.

The reason for the panic was not immediately clear.

"We have launched an investigation to establish exactly what happened," Kabena said.

The Kenyan Red Cross said on Twitter that emergency services responded to a "fatal stampede,quot; at school.

"My deepest condolences to parents who have lost their loved ones in the unfortunate and unfortunate tragedy at Kakamega Elementary School. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured children and I pray that God will give strength to the affected families," he said. former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. Twitter.