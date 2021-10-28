More than 40 digital currency ETFs await US regulatory approval By Cointelegraph

The source indicated that four have already been approved by the Securities Exchange Commission, the most notable of which is the Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF, created in a joint effort by 21 Shares and ARK Invest.

Fund managers appear to be scrambling to match demand from investors as major cryptocurrencies such as (BTC) and Ether (ETH) teeter around record price levels. According to a Bloomberg Terminal screenshot taken by Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart, over 40 cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, are now awaiting listing in the United States.

