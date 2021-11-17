More Nations Bend to the Economic Cost of Covid Zero-Tolerance

One by one, countries that sought to stamp out Covid-19’s spread with aggressive lockdowns are giving up zero-tolerance policies and learning to live with the virus. The most notable exception is China, which has decided to cling to the strategy. This week, the new attitude among many nations toward the coronavirus is getting a major test in Singapore, host of Bloomberg’s New Economy Forum. The city-state recently experienced its biggest flare-up of the pandemic.

In a special episode of the Stephanomics podcast, host Stephanie Flanders discusses Singapore’s determination to move forward with the annual meeting of political, business and academic leaders with NEF editorial director Andrew Browne. In many ways, Singapore is intent on signaling it’s open for business and that “remaining in lockdown just wasn’t an option,” Browne says. It’s a gamble that others in the region are now taking, including New Zealand, which had been widely praised for containing the virus through severe restrictions on daily life, but hasn’t been able to shake a steady infection rate.

For now, China is bucking the shift away from zero-tolerance. It’s still willing to shut down at the slightest hint of an outbreak. However, the approach is coming at great cost to its economy, Bloomberg chief economist Tom Orlik tells Flanders. With China also facing threats from energy shortages and distress in its giant real estate industry, the country’s traditional 6% or 7% annual growth could be halved in 2022, Orlik warns.

