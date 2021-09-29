More Gains Ahead? By TipRanks

© Reuters. NICE Stock: More Gains Ahead?



Shares of NICE Systems (NICE) have never missed shareholders’ expectations in each of the various subperiods in the past five years, outperforming the over the past three months.

This upturn will likely continue in the next several months, as the stock possesses strong catalysts for higher share prices. Thus, I am bullish on this stock. (See NICE stock charts on TipRanks)

Headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel, NICE is a global provider of enterprise software solutions that support small, mid, and large businesses to improve their customer service experiences and ensure compliance with policies in the workplace.

Based on cloud and on-premises technologies, these solutions are also designed to prevent fraud and combat corruption in the organization, targeting the safeguard of businesses and citizens.

Q2 Financial Results

In addition to the rapid growth of the business across global markets, the rising adoption of the company’s cloud contact center software, especially by large enterprises, caused total revenue for the second quarter of 2021 to increase by 16% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenue beat analysts’ projections by $9.1 million.

Furthermore, proforma EPS increased by nearly 15% year-over-year, beating the consensus average by $0.06.

The company also reported an increase in the proforma gross margin, which went up 120 basis points to 72.2%, while the operating margin of 28.2% was flat year-over-year.

Recent Business Developments for Future Growth

In September, the company announced several relevant business developments. As a result of strategic partnership agreements signed with KOHO Financial, a Toronto, Canada-based fintech company, and with Tata Consultancy Services Limited, the largest publicly traded IT services provider in India, NICE has increased its presence in financial crime solutions markets globally.

Plus, following its agreement with BCE (NYSE:), the largest telecommunication services provider in Canada, NICE’s cloud-based software for contact centers will expand its usage in Canada.

Guidance

Looking ahead to full-year 2021, the company projects proforma total revenues between $1.84 billion and $1.86 billion, up approximately 1.93% from the previous guidance range.

Proforma diluted EPS are expected to be between $6.26 and $6.46, reflecting a 1.1% hike from the previous guidance range.

Analysts estimate EPS of $6.27 to $6.45 on total revenue of $1.84 billion to $1.86 billion.

Wall Street’s Take

In the past three months, five Wall Street analysts have issued a 12-month price target for NICE. The average NICE price target is $337.40, implying 21% upside. The analyst rating consensus is a Buy rating, based on five Buys.

Summary

The company participates in, and promotes, the digital transformation that is taking place in the various industrial sectors.

The conclusion of important business agreements with other companies gives NICE more than a chance to increase sales and profits in the future. Consequently, the stock price should continue to rise.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Alberto Abaterusso did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates, and should be considered for informational purposes only. TipRanks makes no warranties about the completeness, accuracy or reliability of such information. Nothing in this article should be taken as a recommendation or solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Nothing in the article constitutes legal, professional, investment and/or financial advice and/or takes into account the specific needs and/or requirements of an individual, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters or subject discussed therein. TipRanks and its affiliates disclaim all liability or responsibility with respect to the content of the article, and any action taken upon the information in the article is at your own and sole risk. The link to this article does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by TipRanks or its affiliates. Past performance is not indicative of future results, prices or performance.