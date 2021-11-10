More deals expected from Canadian Natural as it snaps up Storm Resources for $960 million

CNRL nearing debt target that it has said will allow it to use additional cash to buy up competitors Photo by y Wright/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Article content CALGARY – Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is expected to strike more deals following its $960-million acquisition of Storm Resources Ltd., as the company hits its debt target and uses the additional cash to buy up competitors, a move analysts believe could be the start of a trend.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Calgary-based Canadian Natural, the country’s biggest oil and gas producer, said last week it would soon hit an absolute debt target of $15 billion and, once it was under that threshold, would use the additional cash “for strategic growth/acquisition opportunities.” The company hasn’t hit that target yet, but announced Tuesday after markets closed it would pay $6.28 per share in cash for Storm and assume the natural gas producer’s $186-million debt in a $960-million deal. The deal continues to expand Canadian Natural’s footprint in the Montney natural gas formation in northern Alberta and British Columbia. The company reported last week that its long-term debt was just under $15.8 billion. CNRL said it would still be able to hit its $15-billion absolute debt target in the fourth quarter of this year — before the acquisition closes.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “This acquisition provides existing production and infrastructure that complements our current assets in the area,” CNRL president Tim McKay said in a release. “These operating areas provide opportunity for synergies within our current diversified portfolio.” The company’s shares tumbled $1.36 each, or 2.5 per cent, in mid-day trading Wednesday to $52.83 per share. The move downwards was in line with a 2.5 per cent drop in the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index. “Looking ahead, we expect Canadian Natural to continue to execute similar opportunistic acquisitions as a net buyer as absolute debt trends below $15 billion,” National Bank analyst Travis Wood wrote in a research note Wednesday, adding that he expects the company will look to buy Chevron Corp. and Royal Dutch Shell Plc out of their minority stakes in the Athabasca oilsands project.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Wood said the additional natural gas production “adds a partial hedge as it relates to oilsands fuel operating costs,” because gas is used as an input cost to either heat or power oilsands projects. The Storm acquisition gives CNRL an additional 136 million cubic feet per day of natural gas production and 5,600 barrels per day of natural gas liquids, such as condensates. Natural gas prices are up sharply this year. Prices at Alberta’s AECO hub are $4.83 per gigajoule for December gas delivery, 50 per cent higher than the $3.21 per GJ prices from the same month in 2020. Looking ahead, we expect Canadian Natural to continue to execute similar opportunistic acquisitions Travis Wood, National Bank analyst As commodity prices rise, however, companies are resisting the urge to grow by drilling new wells. Major companies such as Canadian Natural are looking at acquisitions in part because investors don’t want them to drill additional wells and bring large volumes of oil and gas on production, said Phil Skolnick, an analyst with Eight Capital in New York.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.