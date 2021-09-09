More countries to follow El Salvador’s Bitcoin move, Cardano creator says By Cointelegraph

Home Business More countries to follow El Salvador’s Bitcoin move, Cardano creator says By...

Following El Salvador’s historic adoption of (BTC) as legal tender on Tuesday, founder Charles Hoskinson predicted that a lot more countries will eventually follow in the Latin American nation’s footsteps.

El Salvador’s Bitcoin acceptance further legitimizes the belief that people should be in control of their money, Hoskinson said in his “Congratulations Bitcoin” YouTube video on Tuesday.