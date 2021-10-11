More Countries Join Pledge to Cut Methane Emissions Before COP26

Article content

(Bloomberg) — The U.S. and the European Union plan to announce that at least 20 new countries will join a pledge to reduce methane emissions.

The new commitments come from nations including Canada and Germany, according to a person familiar with the matter. Countries in the pact agreed to cut methane emissions at least 30% by the end of the decade from 2020 levels.

Momentum is growing for international climate agreements ahead of global talks next month in Glasgow, Scotland. Countries such as the U.K., Italy and Mexico had already signed on to the methane pledge. Meeting its emissions reduction target could shave at least 0.2 degrees Celsius off global warming by midcentury.