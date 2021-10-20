More Britons struggling to pay their bills, poll shows

Article content

LONDON — More people in Britain are finding it hard to meet their bills and a growing number are worried about being unable to heat their homes this winter, according to a poll which underscored the impact of rising inflation on the public.

The monthly survey by Kantar Public published on Thursday showed 39% of people were finding it harder to meet their monthly budget than a year ago, up by nine percentage points from September’s poll.

Seven in 10 respondents worried that fresh food and fuel prices would rise over the next few months, Kantar said.