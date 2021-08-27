Moonbeam Announces Moonriver Network Launch Completion By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Moonbeam Announces Moonriver Network Launch Completion



Moonbeam announced the launch completion of the Moonriver network.

Moonriver as the first EVM-compatible parachain on Kusama.

Moonbeam, a smart contract platform on Polkadot announced the launch completion of the Moonriver network. In detail, Moonriver is the community-led sister of the Moonbeam ecosystem on the Kusama platform. This completion of the final phase of the Moonriver launch process enables the network to perform a lot of great features.

To be specific, the features of Moonriver include many things such as balance transfers and EVM functionality. Above all, Moonriver states that their network is the first EVM-compatible parachain on Kusama. Indeed, these are great features that truly excite the Moonriver community and the neighborhood.

Furthermore, Moonriver’s final phase completion also benefits developers in the crypto world. In other words, Moonriver allows the developers with their projects in the Moonbeam ecosystem to deploy their smart contracts and DApps in the network. This project that we are talking about in th…

Continue reading on CoinQuora