Mookie Betts trade: the Red Sox, the Dodgers agree on a successful deal

%MINIFYHTML73e7a61aed2e86c83106662d62fe623111% %MINIFYHTML73e7a61aed2e86c83106662d62fe623112%

According to reports, the Red Sox and Dodgers agreed to an exchange that would send superstar gardener Mookie Betts, left-hander David Price and cash to Los Angeles, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. The agreement is pending doctors, supposedly involves the Twins as a third team and can trigger a separate trade between the Dodgers and the Angels.

%MINIFYHTML73e7a61aed2e86c83106662d62fe623113% %MINIFYHTML73e7a61aed2e86c83106662d62fe623114%

In exchange for Betts and Price, Boston is You are expected to receive a package headed by young Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo, by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. It is not clear what the Twins would receive or leave.

%MINIFYHTML73e7a61aed2e86c83106662d62fe623115% %MINIFYHTML73e7a61aed2e86c83106662d62fe623116%

If the deal is finalized, the Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson would go to Los Angeles, according to Rosenthal.

During the offseason, the Red Sox have been open to let Betts go, who is owed $ 27 million in 2020. Betts won the MVP honors of AL in 2018 and has claimed four consecutive Golden Gloves. Price is no longer Cy Young's candidate of his early years, but has posted a 3.84 ERA in four seasons since signing with Boston before the 2016 campaign.

Executioner, 23, broke out for the Dodgers a year ago, accumulating 3.1 wins over the replacement by Baseball Reference measurements in just 106 games.

This is a story in development and will be updated.