Moody’s ESG Solutions Launches Data Solution to Help Investors Align Strategies with UN Sustainable Development Goals

“With less than a decade left to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, investors have a key role to play in providing the necessary finance to help meet the SDGs, which requires them to be presented as simple metrics,” said Sabine Lochmann, Global Head of Moody’s ESG Measures. “Our SDG Alignment Screening provides high-quality data, helping investors leverage the SDGs both as part of risk management and reporting frameworks, and as a capital allocation guide.”

LONDON — Moody’s ESG Solutions today launched SDG Alignment Screening, a data solution that helps investors integrate the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into SDG-aligned investment strategies, funds, indices, and reporting. Adopted in 2015 as part of the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the 17 SDGs are a call to action to spur economic growth, promote social inclusiveness, and improve environmental sustainability.

Moody’s new solution provides data for approximately 5,000 listed companies covering over 300 data points. The screening methodology adopts a dual materiality approach, capturing both the contributions that a company makes to the SDGs through its products and services, as well as a company’s impact on the SDGs through its management systems and stakeholder relations.

Earlier this month, Moody’s launched Global Compact Screening, which assesses companies against the standards of the UN Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative.

To learn more about Moody’s SDG Alignment Screening and Global Compact Screening, visit www.moodys.com/esg-measures.

ABOUT MOODY'S ESG SOLUTIONS

Moody’s ESG Solutions Group is a business unit of Moody’s Corporation serving the growing global demand for ESG and climate insights. The group leverages Moody’s data and expertise across ESG, climate risk, and sustainable finance, and aligns with Moody’s Investors Service and Moody’s Analytics to deliver a comprehensive, integrated suite of ESG and climate risk solutions including ESG scores, analytics, Sustainability Ratings and Sustainable Finance Reviewer/certifier services.

Moody’s ESG Solutions Group includes V.E and Four Twenty Seven, both affiliates of Moody’s. For more information visit Moody’s ESG & Climate Risk hub at www.moodys.com/esg

