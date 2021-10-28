Moodys Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Moodys Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – Moodys reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Moodys announced earnings per share of $2.69 on revenue of $1.53B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.52 on revenue of $1.45B.

Moodys shares are up 34% from the beginning of the year, still down 0.69% from its 52 week high of $395.39 set on October 27. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 21.18% from the start of the year.

Moodys shares lost 1.94% in pre-market trade following the report.

Moodys follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Moodys’s report follows an earnings beat by Visa A on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.62 on revenue of $6.56B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.55 on revenue of $6.52B.

Netflix had beat expectations on October 19 with third quarter EPS of $3.19 on revenue of $7.48B, compared to forecast for EPS of $2.57 on revenue of $7.48B.

