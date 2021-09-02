Moody’s downgrades Peru, citing ‘polarized and fractured political environment’

Article content

Rating agency Moody’s Investors Service downgraded Peru’s rating to ‘Baa1’ on Wednesday, citing a “continuously polarized and fractured political environment,” which it says has increased political risk and “materially weakened policymaking capacity.”

The outlook has been changed to stable from negative, Moody’s said in a note.

Peru’s Congress on Friday confirmed a new leftist Cabinet nominated by President Pedro Castillo, allowing the fledging administration to continue an agenda focused on higher social spending coupled with higher taxes for the mining industry.