Moody’s cuts Sri Lanka’s debt rating; govt says action ill-timed

Article content MUMBAI — Rating agency Moody’s downgraded Sri Lanka’s debt rating to ‘Caa2’ from ‘Caa1′ on Thursday saying the country had failed to come up with a comprehensive debt repayment plan and low foreign exchange reserves posed the risk of defaults. The Sri Lankan central bank, in response, said the government was committed to meeting its debt obligations. Moody’s said external liquidity risks for Sri Lanka’s government will remain heightened over the coming years. It said the island nation’s downgrade is part of a review initiated by Moody’s on July 19.

Article content “The decision to downgrade the ratings is driven by Moody’s assessment that the absence of comprehensive financing to meet the government’s forthcoming significant maturities, in the context of very low foreign exchange reserves, raises default risks,” Moody’s said in the release. “In turn, this assessment reflects governance weaknesses in the ability of the country’s institutions to take measures that decisively mitigate significant and urgent risks to the balance of payments,” they added. Sri Lanka’s official foreign exchange reserves had dropped to $2.5 billion by the end of September. The Sri Lankan central bank said Moody’s downgrade was ill-timed and unacceptable and renewed Sri Lankan authorities’ concerns about the agency’s objectivity.