Month-long consolidation puts Solana price en route to $275 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

(SOL) price technicals suggest SOL can hit $275 in the coming sessions.

The upside outlook for the world’s sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization comes as it consolidates inside a range that appears like a Bull Pennant.

SOL/USDT daily price chart featuring bull pennant setup. Source: TradingView
Institutional inflows into crypto funds by asset. Source: CoinShares, Bloomberg