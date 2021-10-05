Monte dei Paschi talks enter final stretch

Article content SIENA — Talks to sell state-owned bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) to UniCredit are set to enter the final stretch now that a vote in the Tuscan bank’s hometown of Siena is out of the way. UniCredit agreed on July 29 to discuss buying selected parts of MPS from Italy’s Treasury, which rescued the lender in 2017. Though the due diligence analysis ended in September, talks stalled ahead of local elections in many Italian cities and a vote in Siena to fill a vacant parliamentary seat.

Article content The choice over MPS has bearing for the business plan new UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel is expected to present in November. But the coalition government of Prime Minister Mario Draghi had to tread carefully ahead of the vote due to the up to 7,000 job cuts expected at MPS and the other costly conditions posed by UniCredit to consider buying the troubled rival. Tuesday’s victory of the Siena seat by Enrico Letta, the leader of the center-left Democratic Party, eliminates an element of uncertainty for the coalition as Letta had pledged to resign if he lost. But returning MPS to private hands remains a political hot potato. “Employment, avoiding a break-up, preserving the (MPS) brand and a presence of the State in the economy are the key pillars we want the government to stick to in finding a solution for MPS,” Letta said.