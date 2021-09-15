Monte dei Paschi prepares to close 50 branches

MILAN (Reuters) – Monte dei Paschi di Siena is moving to close 50 branches in line with commitments taken with European Union authorities under its restructuring plan through 2021, a copy of a letter the state-owned bank sent to unions showed on Wednesday.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: View of the logo of Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS), the oldest bank in the world, which is facing massive layoffs as part of a planned corporate merger, in Siena, Italy, August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

