“Monster reallocations” to stocks as U.S. tax threat recedes

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

LONDON (Reuters) – Investors stampeded into stocks and out of cash as global equity funds witnessed their biggest inflows since March 2021 while large-cap U.S. funds enjoyed a record haul, a weekly round-up by BofA showed on Friday.

At $51.2 billion, stock funds attracted large inflows in the week to Wednesday as investors cut their cash holdings by $61.8 billion, the largest outflows from cash since July 2020, BofA said, citing EPFR data. Bond funds saw inflows of $16.1 billion.

“Monster reallocation cash-to-stocks as tax redistribution threat recedes and the Federal Reserve is expected to remain Wall Street-friendly,” analysts led by Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist at the bank, said in a note, adding that liquidity conditions remain the easiest since July 2007.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR