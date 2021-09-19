MonoX raise $5M to launch single-token liquidity pools By Cointelegraph

Automated market maker MonoX has today announced a debut capital raise of $5 million from venture firms including the likes of Axia8 Ventures, Animoca Brands, Divergence Ventures, among others.

MonoX will use the funds to support its ambitions in reducing the capital and liquidity prerequisites for decentralized finance (DeFi) projects offering swap, lending, borrowing and derivative capabilities on decentralized exchanges (DEXes).