MonoX raise $5M to launch single-token liquidity pools By Cointelegraph

Automated market maker MonoX has today announced a debut capital raise of $5 million from venture firms including the likes of Axia8 Ventures, Animoca Brands, Divergence Ventures, among others.
MonoX will use the funds to support its ambitions in reducing the capital and liquidity prerequisites for decentralized finance (DeFi) projects offering swap, lending, borrowing and derivative capabilities on decentralized exchanges (DEXes).
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.