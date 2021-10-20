Mono X launches mainnet on Ethereum and Polygon By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Automated market maker (AMM) MonoX has announced the official launch of its mainnet platform, offering investors a full complement of swap and liquidity capabilities on the and Polygon blockchain networks.

With the release of this new service, Mono X is aiming to establish a cost-effective and accessible infrastructure for liquidity providers seeking to propel their projects to the market and traders interested in engaging in token swap services.