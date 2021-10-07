Monie Love Calls Out Tuff For Cheating – Hollywood Life

Monie Love and Tuff arrive at the ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ house to fix their relationship in this EXCLUSIVE preview. Monie admits that Tuff’s cheating has to stop or they’re over.

Monie Love, 51, and Tuff, 39, are one of the couples who face the ultimate relationship test this season on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the October 7 premiere, Monie admits that if “Tuff doesn’t stop cheating on me behind my back, looks like I’m gonna have to nip that in the bud.”

Tuff reveals that he and Monie have a “long history together.” They’ve been with each other for 14 years! “There’s a 12-year age difference between me and Mo,” Tuff reveals.

The two-time Grammy nominee admits that she initially thought she would only have a “fun summer” with Tuff. She believed that the relationship would eventually “fade to black.” But that didn’t happen.

“We have a child. We have a life together,” Tuff says. Monie adds, “This is it. There is no last chance.”

Monie has been in the music business for over 4 decades. The British rapper is known for songs like “Monie in the Middle,” “It’s A Shame,” and more. Monie also has 3 other children.

The official synopsis for the October 7 premiere of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition reads: “Four new couples enter the Boot Camp house and identify the problems plaguing their relationships. Tempers fly when Dr. Ish and Judge Toler dig deep and get close to one couple’s core issue. Can they survive day one?”

This season also includes N.O.R.E. and Neri, Mally Mall and Treasure, and Siir Brock and Amber Laura. Over the course of the season, these couples will find out if their relationships are worth saving. They’ll be dealing with truth bombs, pregnancy tests, and deception. This season was also filmed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.