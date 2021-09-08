Monica Lewinsky’s Most Hilarious Twitter Moments

Monica Lewinsky is legitimately one of the best people on Twitter.
And because American Crime Story: Impeachment just started, Monica has been back in the news again.
So, I thought it would be a great time to revisit her great sense of humor towards her *situation*…
Like her response to the worst career advice she’d ever received:
Or that time she responded to this weird Mike Pence quote about spending time on your knees:
She’s always joking about people noticing her:
Like that time someone read her name on a credit card:
And that time she responded with a simple “if. fucking. only.”
That time she acknowledged her witness testimony:
It’s clear she’s moved way beyond that time, and has a good sense of humor about it:
And she’s used the situation as a learning experience.
It’s nice to see her confronting the awful treatment she received in the past head-on”:
The event may have followed her for the past 20 years:
But now she finally has her voice back:
