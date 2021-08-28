Monica Lewinsky Explains Thong-Flashing Scene In Impeachment

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

The moment she’s referring to is depicted in the original 1998 Starr Report, which details the nature of Bill and Monica’s relationship. The report reads:

“At one point, Ms. Lewinsky and the President talked alone in the Chief of Staff’s office. In the course of flirting with him, she raised her jacket in the back and showed him the straps of her thong underwear, which extended above her pants.”