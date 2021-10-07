MoneyGram launches USDC settlement using the Stellar blockchain By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7

Financial services company, MoneyGram International, has partnered with the Stellar Development Foundation to enable consumers to send money using Circle’s popular stablecoin, (USDC) and convert directly to and from fiat.

Per a 6 Oct. announcement, MoneyGram has integrated support allowing crypto wallets connected to the Stellar Network to access its global retail platform. Working alongside Circle, MoneyGram will also enable “near-instant backend settlement”, account funding, and local fiat withdrawals using the USDC stable token.