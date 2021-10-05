MoneyBaggYo Uplifts Ari Fletcher After She Blasts Social Media Critics

MoneyBagg Yo and his bae Ari Fletcher have been serving all types of baewatch vibes! The energy is seemingly heavy on “that’s mine and imma stick beside ’em.” From lavish gifts to having each other’s back in public, MoneyBagg Yo and Ari are setting the energy needed Recently, the rapper took it upon himself to uplift his lady with encouraging words on Twitter after she blasted folks bashing celebs;

Ari, not one to hold back, unleashed a lengthy tweet on Monday afternoon targeting the haters. She didn’t specify what incident her post was in reference to, but made her disapproval for social media critics clear.

“How y’all sit up and talk about people on social media is so sad,” Ari wrote. “What makes somebody comment mean sh*t for everybody to see…somebody that you don’t even know or that has done nothing to you. Y’all are miserable.”

Check out his heartwarming response below:

