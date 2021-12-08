MoneyBagg Yo Spends Over $22,000 On 25 Items During Shopping Trip

Moneybagg Yo gave fans a taste of what shopping trips with him look like and, to no one’s surprise, participating requires racks! The artist popped unto Instagram on Tuesday flexing on his name just a lil’ bit. He recorded a transaction at a store that showed he spent near $23,000 big ones on just 25 items.

“Ain’t Nun But A Lil Car Wash Cheese,” MoneyBagg Yo wrote on the short video clip.

Racks On Racks For The Drip

Moneybagg shared the moment to his Instagram Story, but kept it brief with only about 5 seconds of footage. In the clip, a store employee turns her iPad register towards the rapper’s camera to reveal the bill. With a slight smirk, the employee read the total aloud saying “your total is going to be $22,797.” He responded to the total with a whistle that sounded close to “whew.”

Where Did The $$ Go?

But to be precise, per the video, MoneyBagg Yo spent a cool $22,797.98 on 25 store goods. He doesn’t mention which store he’s in. However, during a search of the item names and prices, we narrowed down the shopping spot to Los Angeles-based brand called Gallery Dept. While we don’t get a chance to witness everything MoneyBagg walked out with, the register shows three items and their worth in American dollars.

First, MoneyBagg dropped $2000.00 on a large, “Leather Parker.” Then, he coughed up $1,500 for an extra large “GD Flare Overall Camo.” And finally, the register shows he paid $325 for an extra large “Born To Die Flame Thermal.” MoneyBagg Yo didn’t show the additional 22 items in his video nor in any follow-up posts as of Tuesday evening.

For those unfamiliar, Gallery Dept. is a frequent celebrity stop for high-end, creative gear. Josue Thomas founded the unisex brand that lives in a retail storefront and online website.

MoneyBagg Yo is no stranger to the lavish lifestyle. Back in September, his girlfriend Ari Fletcher gifted him 28.8 acres of land to celebrate his 30th birthday!

