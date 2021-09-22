Moneybagg Yo Drops ‘Wockesha (Remix)’ Featuring Lil Wayne & Ashanti

Moneybagg Yo just turned the big 30 and to celebrate, he dropped a track for his fans! Now y’all know y’all had ‘Wockesha’ on repeat when the song released back in April, and it looks like Bagg has another banger for y’all.

When ‘Wokesha’ hit streaming platforms as part of Bagg’s ‘A Gangsta’s Pain’ album, the track had the ladies feeling good and had the fellas tuned all the way in. The original song samples Ashanti’s ‘Foolish’ and features Lil Wayne’s iconic “what’s in my cup speech”, and the remix takes things one step further.

Bagg enlisted Wayne and Ashanti to bring the remix to life, bringing fans back to a time where some of the most iconic artists of our time dominated.

“Wockesha” has steadily climbed the chats since its release, topping Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop airplay chart last month. The track also earned Moneybagg Yo his third Top 40 hit on to Hot 100. The song even had Bagg’s lady, Ari, questioning whether or not he was rapping about her.

After confronting Bagg and hearing that the song was about that drank, Ari jokingly took to Twitter trying to wrap her head around the song lyrics.

“How ‘Wockesha’ not about me and you said ‘taste like candy, sweet like fruit, wet like water can I love on you?’ @moneybaggyo aww ok,” Ari tweeted. “How ‘Wockesha’ not about me and you said ‘one minute I’m done with you the next one I be running back to yo way I bro my way but somehow we be still attached’ @moneybaggyo AW OK.”

Nevertheless, the song has been a huge success for Bagg’s career.

Check out a snippet of the track below:

