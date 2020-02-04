MoneyBagg I shows the bruised face during the concert after being hit by GF Ari Fletcher

Instagram

According to several witnesses, the social media star hit her rapper boyfriend in Miami, Florida, during the Super Bowl weekend before the wig was snatched away.

MoneyBagg Yo Y Ari Fletcher I found some relationship problems over the weekend. It is rumored that the couple was seen entering a physical altercation when they both arrived in Miami, Florida, for the Super Bowl weekend.

According to The Jasmine Brand, MoneyBagg was an Exchange host in Miami before the incident occurred. He allegedly "came out first and then Ari ran after him without shoes and hit him in the back." Other witnesses also claimed that the social media star hit her rapper boyfriend in the face, before he snatched her wig. According to reports, Ari also left without shoes.

Since then, a video has also gone viral and shows the aftermath of the altercation. However, it is a bit difficult to decipher what really happened in the clip.

After the alleged fight, MoneyBagg entered an Instagram Live and people couldn't help noticing the bruises on his face. "Lmaoooo I'm dead, he's hurt," said a follower. "ARI LEFT THIS KNOT VISIBLE," wrote another in capital letters. "It definitely looked knotted like that," someone else said.

Despite their fight, MoneyBagg insisted that he and Ari are still together. Responding to a fan who asked him if he was single or not, he simply said: "No".

MoneyBagg and Ari have been romantically linked to each other since early December last year, but only confirmed their romance last week by wearing matching outfits on Instagram. He previously said about his relationship in an interview: "Yes, we are rockin '. What you see is what you get. I really don't even like to put the media in business, in a situation like that. I hope this situation can go with the flow. … All happy. I am happy, she happy, all happy. "