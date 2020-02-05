MoneyBagg I show support for GF Ari Fletcher and deny physical disturbance

%MINIFYHTMLb2e13899a37fffc4b403064ffcb66bb511% %MINIFYHTMLb2e13899a37fffc4b403064ffcb66bb512%

In response to the social media star who says he begins to feel "depressed" when he is alone, the 31-year-old rapper assures him: "That's why I'm here."

MoneyBagg Yo has made things clear in his supposed physical altercation with Ari Fletcher. Arriving on Twitter on Tuesday, February 4, the rapper insisted that they were not fighting during the Super Bowl weekend and showed his support for the social media star.

He first criticized the report while responding to one of Ari's tweets that said, "I hate being alone. I start thinking too much and start feeling depressed or something like that." In response, he promised to remain by his side saying, "That's why I'm here. F ** k gives half."

This publication caused people to scratch their heads given the number of witnesses who claimed to have seen the couple fighting in the streets. "DIDNT YOU ONLY grab her wig like yesterday !!!" One called it, as some others rated their relationship toxic. Realizing the responses he received in his tweet, MoneyBagg then returned to the site to write: "Can you stop with fake news now that this did not last long enough?"

One of his followers replied: "If there wasn't a video of you taking off your wig, this wouldn't be happening … I just say." But MoneyBagg did not understand what the user was saying because he later said: "Show me a video where I did something silly like that. I will wait."

Previous reports indicated that the incident occurred when MoneyBagg hosted the Exchange in Miami. He allegedly "came out first and then Ari ran after him without shoes and hit him in the back." Other witnesses also claimed that the Internet personality hit her rapper boyfriend in the face, and people were convinced that his face was bruised when he did an Instagram Live session later.

During the live session, MoneyBagg also made it clear that he and Ari, with whom he began dating late last year, are still together.