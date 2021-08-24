Monero price rises 20% after Atomic Swap implementation By Cointelegraph

Monero price rises 20% after Atomic Swap implementation

Monero (XMR), the largest privacy-focused cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has posted a 20% price surge following the launch of the Atomic Swap implementation program last week.

On Friday, the Monero Project officially announced a rollout of the Atomic Swap implementation developed by the cross-blockchain protocol COMIT, aiming to simplify trades between XMR and (BTC).

