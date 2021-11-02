Mondelez Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Mondelez (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
Mondelez announced earnings per share of $0.71 on revenue of $7.18B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.6986 on revenue of $7.05B.
Mondelez shares are up 13% from the beginning of the year, still down 6.43% from its 52 week high of $65.60 set on July 27. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 23.28% from the start of the year.
Mondelez shares gained 3.62% in after-hours trade following the report.
Mondelez follows other major Consumer/Non-Cyclical sector earnings this month
Mondelez’s report follows an earnings beat by Procter&Gamble on October 19, who reported EPS of $1.61 on revenue of $20.34B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.59 on revenue of $19.83B.
Coca-Cola had beat expectations on October 27 with third quarter EPS of $0.65 on revenue of $10.04B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.5785 on revenue of $9.77B.
