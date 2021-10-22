Moldova’s Central Bank Expects EU Funding Following IMF Deal

Article content (Bloomberg) — Moldova is on track to unlock more European Union financing after securing preliminary approval for a $564 million loan from the International Monetary Fund as its recovering economy faces threats from surging energy prices and a resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic. The nation of 3.5 million people, Europe’s poorest, realigned its political orientation toward the EU from Russia through elections this year, having received 127 million euros ($148 million) in aid from the bloc in 2020.

Article content While some reforms must still be completed before the IMF’s board signs off on the cash, the first disbursement will “hopefully” arrive by year-end, according to central bank Governor Octavian Armasu. Moldova has endured years of corruption and scandals, leaving the country dependent on foreign funding that’s faced repeated delays over concerns about democratic standards and a lack of progress in recovering assets stolen in a $1 billion banking fraud in 2014. The new government plans to urgently overhaul public institutions to improve governance and strengthen anti-corruption efforts — key requirements under the IMF deal, Armasu said. The central bank’s independence and its continued fight against money laundering are similarly crucial to maintain the deal.